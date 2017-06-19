Brattleboro man arrested in May 20 gun theft

A local man was arrested Tuesday and cited with burglary for his involvement in the May 20 theft of firearms from a residence on Green River Road in Halifax. According to a press release from the Vermont State Police, James R. Kennedy, 24, of Brattleboro, was cited with burglary, grand larceny, unlawful trespass, possession of stolen property, all felonies, and unlawful mischief, a misdemeanor, and will appear in court on Wednesday to answer to the charges.

