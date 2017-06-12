Brattleboro Community Justice Center: Kehnemuyi steps down as director
At the two-year mark of his run as executive director of the Brattleboro Community Justice Center, Darah Kehnemuyi will step down, but not without accomplishing some major goals. "I had an opportunity to pick up where Larry [Hames, former executive director] left off," Kehnemuyi said.
