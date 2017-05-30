Bovines parade down Main Street in le...

Bovines parade down Main Street in leis and tutus

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

Alton McCoy hands out free samples of yogurt at the Green Mountain Creamery tent during the Strolling of the Heifers Slow Living Expo on Saturday. KRISTOPHER RADDER - BRATTLEBORO REFORMERMembers of the New England Center of Circus Arts perform during the 16th annual Strolling of the Heifers parade in Brattleboro on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brattleboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Quick Loan 16 hr housingfinance 1
News Autopsy results pending: Police ID troopers in ... (Dec '07) May 30 superkim_89 4
News Police roundup (Aug '09) May 29 Ripflatlander 5
Get on the bandwagon while there is still time! (Jan '16) May 24 Morgan 8
News Local man convicted of sexual abuse of his daug... (Dec '08) May 15 Miles D Wynn 35
News Jude Fitzgerald faces charges Apr '17 Sherrif fife 3
News Mother, two daughters, die in Wardsboro (Apr '08) Apr '17 kjc10 20
See all Brattleboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brattleboro Forum Now

Brattleboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brattleboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Brattleboro, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,169 • Total comments across all topics: 281,533,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC