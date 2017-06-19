Book Review 'Celebrate Life: Viva La ...

Book Review 'Celebrate Life: Viva La Vida' Wisdom from a life well lived

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

After more than five years in the making, "Celebrate Life: Viva La Vida" by Tom Namaya, is ready for public consumption. With a premier presentation at Kellogg Hubbard Library in Montpelier last month, the book is now available through the publisher Vermont Art Poetry Press by request.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brattleboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10) Jun 9 Amy 65
Quick Loan Jun 4 housingfinance 1
News Autopsy results pending: Police ID troopers in ... (Dec '07) May 30 superkim_89 4
News Police roundup (Aug '09) May 29 Ripflatlander 5
Get on the bandwagon while there is still time! (Jan '16) May 24 Morgan 8
News Local man convicted of sexual abuse of his daug... (Dec '08) May '17 Miles D Wynn 35
News Jude Fitzgerald faces charges Apr '17 Sherrif fife 3
See all Brattleboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brattleboro Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Windham County was issued at June 19 at 4:59PM EDT

Brattleboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brattleboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Mexico
 

Brattleboro, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,199 • Total comments across all topics: 281,874,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC