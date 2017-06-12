Banner makes its way to Putney

Banner makes its way to Putney

Marlboro Woody Bernhard talks to the crowd before taking a photograph in Putney with a banner saying "We Celebrate Democracy/Civil Rights For All." Putney Huddle invited the Marlboro couple Woody Bernhard and Susan Kunhardt to bring their "We Celebrate Democracy/Civil Rights For All" banner to Putney for a photo shoot on Sunday.

