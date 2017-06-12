Attorneys want teacher's lewdness charge dropped
Attorneys have moved to dismiss a felony filed charge against a teacher at a local independent school accused of assaulting and calling a student by a racial slur. Jude T. Fitzgerald, 47, worked as a teacher at the Southshire Community School in North Bennington when he allegedly pulled a child's hair and genitals.
