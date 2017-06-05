Artist Talk: Torin Porter
Gudrun Weeks works at sculptures from Tori Porter's "Before Words"? that is on display at the Mitchell Giddings Fine Art Gallery in Brattleboro, until June 18, 2017. Mitchell - Giddings Fine Arts is pleased to present an Artist Talk with Torin Porter on Saturday, June 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. Porter's show "Before Words" has been featured in MGFA for the month of May and will continue through June 18. This talk is free and open to the public, part of a series of events at MGFA intended to better connect communities and their artists.
