Wilmington fire chief lambasts workplace culture in resignation letter
A fire chief in Vermont had some harsh words for the department he resigned from last week, saying the workplace had become a toxic and hostile environment. Former Wilmington Fire Chief Ken March submitted a resignation letter to the Wilmington Select Board, and his last day as fire chief and emergency management director will be June 2. The Brattleboro Reformer reports that March's letter says that the goals he was given when tapped to lead the fire department faced heavy pushback from a small and hostile percentage of the department.
