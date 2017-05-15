We're No. 1 - again

For six years and running, Vermont has topped the Locavore Index produced by the Strolling of the Heifers. Now, this might seem like a rigged game, considering the Strolling of the Heifers is based in Brattleboro, but the Index is a compilation of a number of factors that is meant to be unbiased and representative of efforts by each state to encourage the growth and consumption of local foods.

