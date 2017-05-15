We're No. 1 - again
For six years and running, Vermont has topped the Locavore Index produced by the Strolling of the Heifers. Now, this might seem like a rigged game, considering the Strolling of the Heifers is based in Brattleboro, but the Index is a compilation of a number of factors that is meant to be unbiased and representative of efforts by each state to encourage the growth and consumption of local foods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
