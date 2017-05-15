Town questions if fireworks owner can put up American flags
A New Hampshire town planning board is questioning whether a fireworks business owner can put eight American flags on the property for the store's grand opening. The Brattleboro Reformer reports Jim Phippard says he was informed by the Chesterfield code enforcement officer that the temporary flag display would be allowed.
