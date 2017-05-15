Students demonstrate career savvy
Elise Fales performs a mock arrest of Hinsdale High School Athletic Director Nick Pillsbury during one of 15 various demonstrations on Friday that showcased the skills the ELO students have learned. Zachary Gassett, an ELO student at Hinsdale High School, mans the hose during a demonstration of a vehicle accident on Friday, May 12. Victoria Gassett, an ELO student at Hinsdale High School, works alongside the Brattleboro Fire Department using the "jaws of life" during a demonstration of a vehicle accident on Friday, May 12. PHOTOS BY KRISTOPHER RADDER - THE BRATTLEBORO REFORMERZachary Gassett, an ELO student at Hinsdale High School, mans the hose during a demonstration of a vehicle accident on Friday.
