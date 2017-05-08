Southern Vermont 5k set for May 20

A girl got her face painted and hair "happied" by a volunteer at last year's Southern Vermont 5K in Brattleboro. BRATTLEBORO - Girls on the Run Vermont has announced that its Southern Vermont 5k run/walk will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 20 at Brattleboro Union High School.

