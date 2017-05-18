Rockingham man pleads not guilty to drug charges
A Rockingham man pleaded not guilty Monday to heroin trafficking and possession of cocaine. Matthew D. Dunn, 34, was arraigned in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division, on those charges after being arrested by the Bellows Falls Police Department on Friday.
