Photos: WUHS Boy Lacrosse Beat Brattleboro

The Woodstock Union High School boy lacrosse team beat Brattleboro 11-6 at home on May 5. Rick Russell Photos A portion of these photos will appear in the May 11, 2017 print edition of the Vermont Standard. Click here if you are having trouble viewing the collection of photo galleries, click on an image below to view in a larger format and to see more photos.

