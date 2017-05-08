Phone hackers drive up phone bill for Newfane
A Vermont town board is dealing with an administrative headache from phone hackers overcharging their bill with long-distance international calls. The Brattleboro Reformer reports that the town is stuck with a bill of over $3,000 despite not making the calls.
