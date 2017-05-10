Performance: Magic in Memoriam

Performance: Magic in Memoriam

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

On Saturday, May 20, at 7 p.m. Jonas Cain presents Magic in Memoriam: 4000 Years of Magic! Tickets: $12. Call 800-969-9778 or at the door.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brattleboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jude Fitzgerald faces charges Apr 30 Sherrif fife 4
News Mother, two daughters, die in Wardsboro (Apr '08) Apr '17 kjc10 20
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Mar '17 DEPUTY DOG 34
News Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14) Mar '17 DEPUTY DOG 19
Did Anyone Get Kilt In Your Flood (Aug '11) Mar '17 Redneck 6
Looking Mar '17 Louise 4
Obama's Top Ten Lies Last Night/ Clinton's Crim... (Jan '16) Feb '17 Long Island Liberal 7
See all Brattleboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brattleboro Forum Now

Brattleboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brattleboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Brattleboro, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,197 • Total comments across all topics: 280,942,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC