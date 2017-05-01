Performance: ARTstrvaganza
Performing arts in the streets of downtown Brattleboro on May 5 and 6 for the second Annual ARTstravanza and experience the fabulous variety of performance art our community wants to share with you.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
