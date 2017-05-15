NRC coming to Brattleboro May 25 to discuss VY sale
Four representatives of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission will travel to Brattleboro next week to discuss the proposed sale of Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant in Vernon. The NRC officials are scheduled to appear at a Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. May 25 at Brattleboro Area Middle School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local man convicted of sexual abuse of his daug... (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Miles D Wynn
|35
|Get on the bandwagon while there is still time! (Jan '16)
|May 11
|Bird from Bratt
|5
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Apr 30
|Sherrif fife
|4
|Mother, two daughters, die in Wardsboro (Apr '08)
|Apr '17
|kjc10
|20
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Mar '17
|DEPUTY DOG
|34
|Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|DEPUTY DOG
|19
|Did Anyone Get Kilt In Your Flood (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Redneck
|6
Find what you want!
Search Brattleboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC