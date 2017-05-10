NERC updates resource detailing mandatory recycling laws
The Brattleboro, Vermont-based Northeast Recycling Council has updated its compendium of state disposal bans and mandatory recycling laws around the country. The "Disposal Bans & Mandatory Recycling in the United States" resource provides state-specific information, including contact information; which materials are banned for disposal; and to whom the ban applies, as well as what has to be recycled and by whom.
