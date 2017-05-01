NERC secures contract with Bennington...

NERC secures contract with Bennington County, Vermont

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Recycling Today

The Brattleboro, Vermont-based Northeast Recycling Council has announced it has been awarded a contract by Bennington County Regional Commission to provide training, technical assistance and outreach for its communities. The project, conducted on behalf of Vermont-based BCRC for the Bennington County Solid Waste Alliance , will focus on raising awareness of the recycling, food waste diversion and toxics requirements under Vermont's Universal Recycling Law .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brattleboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jude Fitzgerald faces charges Sun Sherrif fife 4
News Mother, two daughters, die in Wardsboro (Apr '08) Apr 7 kjc10 20
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Mar '17 DEPUTY DOG 34
News Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14) Mar '17 DEPUTY DOG 19
Did Anyone Get Kilt In Your Flood (Aug '11) Mar '17 Redneck 6
Looking Mar '17 Louise 4
Obama's Top Ten Lies Last Night/ Clinton's Crim... (Jan '16) Feb '17 Long Island Liberal 7
See all Brattleboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brattleboro Forum Now

Brattleboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brattleboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Brattleboro, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,620 • Total comments across all topics: 280,723,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC