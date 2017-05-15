Monadnock races are washed out
The Northeast experienced a very dismal weekend, forcing many tracks to cancel their race program including Monadnock Speedway. The track was to hold their first inaugural race for the ACT Type Late Models along with the Sign Works Oval Track Series that featured the Granite State Legends and Bandoleros.
