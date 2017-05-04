Medieval solutions for a modern problem: Bookbinder services in high...

BRATTLEBORO REFORMERMalcolm Summers, owner of The Chester Bookworm, in Chester, uses a laying press and plough to cut away some fray of a book that he is restoring on Friday, April 7. Malcolm Summers, owner of The Chester Bookworm, in Chester, sews the binding of an atlas book that he is restoring on Friday, April 7. KRISTOPHER RADDER - BRATTLEBORO REFORMERMalcolm Summers, owner of The Chester Bookworm, in Chester, sews the binding of an atlas book that he is restoring on Friday, April 7. CHESTER - When Malcolm Summers rebinds a book, he expects his work to last for centuries - and he uses equipment from the Victorian era and techniques that medieval monks used before the printing press was invented.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.