MassDEP announces deadline for Recycling Business Development Grant
The Brattleboro, Vermont-based Northeast Recycling Council has announced the deadline for Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection's Recycling Business Development Grants is June 30, 2017. The goal of the RBDG program is to help Massachusetts recycling processors and manufacturers create sustainable markets for eligible materials and to add value to municipal and business recycling efforts.
