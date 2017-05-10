Magician to fix and reopen Christmas theme park in Vermont
The new owner of a Christmas-themed amusement park in Vermont is prepping to reopen the park after a long hiatus, working past the vandalism that has plagued the park during its closure. David Haversat, of Oxford, Connecticut, says repairs are extra work before the park opens in August in Putney, but nothing he believes will set him back.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Add your comments below
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get on the bandwagon while there is still time! (Jan '16)
|18 hr
|Bird from Bratt
|5
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Apr 30
|Sherrif fife
|4
|Mother, two daughters, die in Wardsboro (Apr '08)
|Apr '17
|kjc10
|20
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Mar '17
|DEPUTY DOG
|34
|Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|DEPUTY DOG
|19
|Did Anyone Get Kilt In Your Flood (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Redneck
|6
|Looking
|Mar '17
|Louise
|4
Find what you want!
Search Brattleboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC