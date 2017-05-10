Magician to fix and reopen Christmas ...

Magician to fix and reopen Christmas theme park in Vermont

The new owner of a Christmas-themed amusement park in Vermont is prepping to reopen the park after a long hiatus, working past the vandalism that has plagued the park during its closure. David Haversat, of Oxford, Connecticut, says repairs are extra work before the park opens in August in Putney, but nothing he believes will set him back.

