Letter: Saddle up for the Tulip Trot

Editor of the Reformer: The Green Street School community is gearing up for our fifth annual "5K Tulip Trot" on Saturday, May 13. This exciting event is a great opportunity for our students and the greater Brattleboro community to come together and participate in a 5K Fun Run/Walk to benefit the students of Green Street School. The Green Street School "Tulip Trot 5K Run/Walk" along with a half-mile "Sprout Run" for younger children starts and ends at Green Street School.

