Letter: Do not erase, but do not celebrate or emulate either
Editor of the Reformer: Last week, following a unanimous vote by the members of Brattleboro's Representative Town Meeting, the Select Board officially adopted a resolution to make a change in observance from Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples' Day. I'd like to offer a short explanation toward understanding why this is both appropriate and timely, and partly in response to Mr. Nickerson's countering letter this week.
