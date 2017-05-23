Letter: Do better next time, please

Editor of the Reformer: I was pleased to see coverage of the Guilford Gravel Grinder bike race in your paper and thank you for taking the time to cover our first year of a local event that we hope to grow in the future, and that we hope ultimately will have economic benefits for the greater Brattleboro area. The race had open categories for both men and women and I was surprised to see just one line which indicated that Susan Lynch, a Dorset woman, won the women's race.

