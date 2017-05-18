Letter: An open letter to the Department of Justice

Editor of the Reformer: On Tuesday, May 2, I was attending the Brattleboro Select Board meeting as a citizen, and at that meeting, I believe board member David Schoales publicly violated my civil rights as an officially and legally recognized white man and Caucasian. I believe Schoales did this by trying to influence the town manager and other town government agents to discriminate against all other races other than African-Americans in advertising employment opportunities within the town of Brattleboro.

