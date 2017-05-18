Letter: An open letter to the Department of Justice
Editor of the Reformer: On Tuesday, May 2, I was attending the Brattleboro Select Board meeting as a citizen, and at that meeting, I believe board member David Schoales publicly violated my civil rights as an officially and legally recognized white man and Caucasian. I believe Schoales did this by trying to influence the town manager and other town government agents to discriminate against all other races other than African-Americans in advertising employment opportunities within the town of Brattleboro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get on the bandwagon while there is still time! (Jan '16)
|8 hr
|LibHater
|6
|Local man convicted of sexual abuse of his daug... (Dec '08)
|May 15
|Miles D Wynn
|35
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Apr 30
|Sherrif fife
|4
|Mother, two daughters, die in Wardsboro (Apr '08)
|Apr '17
|kjc10
|20
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Mar '17
|DEPUTY DOG
|34
|Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|DEPUTY DOG
|19
|Did Anyone Get Kilt In Your Flood (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Redneck
|6
Find what you want!
Search Brattleboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC