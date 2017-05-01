Heroin in Windham County: Brattleboro man sentenced for repeat offenses
Robin Liberte appeared in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division, to change his plea to guilty on Friday, April 28, 2017. Robin Liberte appeared in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division to change his plea to guilty on Friday, April 28, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Sun
|Sherrif fife
|4
|Mother, two daughters, die in Wardsboro (Apr '08)
|Apr 7
|kjc10
|20
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Mar '17
|DEPUTY DOG
|34
|Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|DEPUTY DOG
|19
|Did Anyone Get Kilt In Your Flood (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Redneck
|6
|Looking
|Mar '17
|Louise
|4
|Obama's Top Ten Lies Last Night/ Clinton's Crim... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|Long Island Liberal
|7
Find what you want!
Search Brattleboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC