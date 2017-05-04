GMMT: Tuesday News show for May 2
Host Chris Lenois and Mike Faher discuss Gov. Phil Scott's visit to Brattleboro; the Vermed medical device company's announcement that it will close its Bellows Falls plant and how the financial troubles of Waste Control Specialists impact the closure of Vermont Yankee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Apr 30
|Sherrif fife
|4
|Mother, two daughters, die in Wardsboro (Apr '08)
|Apr 7
|kjc10
|20
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Mar '17
|DEPUTY DOG
|34
|Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|DEPUTY DOG
|19
|Did Anyone Get Kilt In Your Flood (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Redneck
|6
|Looking
|Mar '17
|Louise
|4
|Obama's Top Ten Lies Last Night/ Clinton's Crim... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|Long Island Liberal
|7
Find what you want!
Search Brattleboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC