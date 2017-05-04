Friends: Helping friends
Verandah Porche and Patty Carpenter have been telling their stories of friendship in song and spoken word since Hurricane Katrina. On Friday, May 5, they will share their stories in a benefit concert for the Friends of Brooks Memorial Library in the recently renovated Brattleboro library.
