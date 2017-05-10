Femme du Feu to Bring Circus Sessions...

Femme du Feu to Bring Circus Sessions to Harbourfront Centre Theatre

Now in its third year, Circus Sessions is a week-long creative laboratory where 12 national and international contemporary circus artists work together under the guidance of a mentor. Join us to witness two incredible performances of new work created throughout this experimental week on Friday, May 19th and Saturday, May 20th at 8:00pm at Harbourfront Centre Theatre.

