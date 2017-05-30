Federal judge permits Retreat motion in lawsuit
A judge in the U.S. District Court for the District of Vermont granted the Brattleboro Retreat's request for a partial summary judgment in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a teenager who died several months after attempting suicide while under the Retreat's care. On April 25, the Retreat's attorneys asked Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford to dismiss two of the teenager's siblings from the lawsuit.
