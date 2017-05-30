Experts offer analysis of Southern Ve...

Experts offer analysis of Southern Vermont economic issues

Thursday May 25 Read more: The Bennington Banner

Armed with charts and graphs, two economists brought a message to southern Vermont on Wednesday: You are not alone. Speaking at the inaugural Southern Vermont Economic Development Summit, the experts said this region's struggles - including a decline in the working-age population and the lack of job growth compared to urbanized areas - are shared by many rural communities across the nation.

