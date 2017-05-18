Defending Planned Parenthood
A new local action group is being formed in response to potential federal funding cuts to Planned Parenthood. "I believe we need more Planned Parenthoods ... it's a model for health care," said Lisa Ford, founder of the new local action group Planned Parenthood Defenders Group of Southern Vt.
