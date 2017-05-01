Concert: Quebecois music
Dance music of New England and Lisa Ornstein, Normand Miron, and Andr Marchand are legends of Quebec's traditional music scene. On Friday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m. they will be at he First Congregational Church of West Brattleboro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Sun
|Sherrif fife
|4
|Mother, two daughters, die in Wardsboro (Apr '08)
|Apr 7
|kjc10
|20
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Mar '17
|DEPUTY DOG
|34
|Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|DEPUTY DOG
|19
|Did Anyone Get Kilt In Your Flood (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Redneck
|6
|Looking
|Mar '17
|Louise
|4
|Obama's Top Ten Lies Last Night/ Clinton's Crim... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|Long Island Liberal
|7
Find what you want!
Search Brattleboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC