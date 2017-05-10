Concert: Jazz pianist

Miro Sprague and his quintet at Next Stage on Saturday, June 3, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $22 in advance, $25 at the door, available online at nextstagearts.org, Turn It Up in Brattleboro, and the Putney Coop. 15 Kimball Hill, Putney PUTNEY - Jazz pianist Miro Sprague will appear with his quintet at Next Stage on Saturday, June 3, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $22 in advance, $25 at the door, available online at nextstagearts.org, Turn It Up in Brattleboro, and the Putney Coop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.