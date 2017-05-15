Campers aim to share plight of homeless
When Vermont's winter homeless shelters close each spring, advocates often can do little more than solicit and distribute tents as a last resort. That's why Joshua Davis and several dozen friends decided to camp out in the center of this town's public common in 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local man convicted of sexual abuse of his daug... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Miles D Wynn
|35
|Get on the bandwagon while there is still time! (Jan '16)
|May 11
|Bird from Bratt
|5
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Apr 30
|Sherrif fife
|4
|Mother, two daughters, die in Wardsboro (Apr '08)
|Apr '17
|kjc10
|20
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Mar '17
|DEPUTY DOG
|34
|Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|DEPUTY DOG
|19
|Did Anyone Get Kilt In Your Flood (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Redneck
|6
Find what you want!
Search Brattleboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC