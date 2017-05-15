Campers aim to share plight of homeless

When Vermont's winter homeless shelters close each spring, advocates often can do little more than solicit and distribute tents as a last resort. That's why Joshua Davis and several dozen friends decided to camp out in the center of this town's public common in 2013.

