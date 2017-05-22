Brown Bag Lunches: Series features financial security, the woodland garden

All Brown Bag Lunch Presentations take place from noon to 1 p.m. at the Robert H. Gibson River Garden, 157 Main St., and are free and open to the public. On Monday, May 22, join Gincy Bunker to discuss the question "what can you learn from horses?" and how to create a good relationship with almost anyone.

