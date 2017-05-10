Brattleboro police investigating multiple burglaries
A string of commercial and residential burglaries has the police department asking property owners to be extra vigilant with security measures. "It's just sad," said Linda Alvarez, owner of Restless Rooster Cafe, which was burglarized on May 3. "Hopefully they catch whoever does this."
