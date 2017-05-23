Audit for wastewater plant coming: Bo...

Audit for wastewater plant coming: Board 'stays the course' on rates for utilities

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

Bruce Lawrence, Town of Brattleboro's Wastewater Treatment Plant's chief operator, says that with advice from an engineering firm, the town hopes the boiler can be modified to burn both oil and methane, which would help reduce energy costs. BRATTLEBORO - "Staying the course" as town staff suggested, the Select Board approved the Utilities Fund budget with the annual increases laid out over a schedule of five years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brattleboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get on the bandwagon while there is still time! (Jan '16) May 18 LibHater 6
News Local man convicted of sexual abuse of his daug... (Dec '08) May 15 Miles D Wynn 35
News Jude Fitzgerald faces charges Apr 30 Sherrif fife 4
News Mother, two daughters, die in Wardsboro (Apr '08) Apr '17 kjc10 20
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Mar '17 DEPUTY DOG 34
News Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14) Mar '17 DEPUTY DOG 19
Did Anyone Get Kilt In Your Flood (Aug '11) Mar '17 Redneck 6
See all Brattleboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brattleboro Forum Now

Brattleboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brattleboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Brattleboro, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,547 • Total comments across all topics: 281,239,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC