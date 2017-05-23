Audit for wastewater plant coming: Board 'stays the course' on rates for utilities
Bruce Lawrence, Town of Brattleboro's Wastewater Treatment Plant's chief operator, says that with advice from an engineering firm, the town hopes the boiler can be modified to burn both oil and methane, which would help reduce energy costs. BRATTLEBORO - "Staying the course" as town staff suggested, the Select Board approved the Utilities Fund budget with the annual increases laid out over a schedule of five years.
