Against the Odds: Brattleboro graduat...

Against the Odds: Brattleboro graduate achieves academic success

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

When Laura Geidel was adopted at the age of 3-and-a-half-months, no one knew she was profoundly deaf. Over 20 years later, Geidel is graduating from college.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brattleboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get on the bandwagon while there is still time! (Jan '16) May 11 Bird from Bratt 5
News Jude Fitzgerald faces charges Apr 30 Sherrif fife 4
News Mother, two daughters, die in Wardsboro (Apr '08) Apr '17 kjc10 20
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Mar '17 DEPUTY DOG 34
News Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14) Mar '17 DEPUTY DOG 19
Did Anyone Get Kilt In Your Flood (Aug '11) Mar '17 Redneck 6
Looking Mar '17 Louise 4
See all Brattleboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brattleboro Forum Now

Brattleboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brattleboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
 

Brattleboro, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,616 • Total comments across all topics: 281,016,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC