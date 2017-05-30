30th annual Walk for Life reaps record sum
Kevin O'Connor - Special to the ReformerStewart McDermet, left, a participant in Brattleboro's first AIDS Walk for Life in 1988, helps banner carriers David Carr and Shirley Squires lead the 30th annual march on Saturday. Stewart McDermet , a participant in Brattleboro's first AIDS Walk for Life in 1988, serves as a crossing guard during the 30th annual march on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get on the bandwagon while there is still time! (Jan '16)
|May 18
|LibHater
|6
|Local man convicted of sexual abuse of his daug... (Dec '08)
|May 15
|Miles D Wynn
|35
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Apr 30
|Sherrif fife
|4
|Mother, two daughters, die in Wardsboro (Apr '08)
|Apr '17
|kjc10
|20
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Mar '17
|DEPUTY DOG
|34
|Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|DEPUTY DOG
|19
|Did Anyone Get Kilt In Your Flood (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Redneck
|6
Find what you want!
Search Brattleboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC