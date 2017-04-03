'Work hard and stay focused ... you will reap success': Nigerian immigrant purchases Ford dealership
That's the slogan that Faith Mba has adopted for his new business, Faith's Ford, which recently opened at the former Brattleboro Ford dealership. "The business is doing very, very well, and it's growing faster than we thought it would," said Mba.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mother, two daughters, die in Wardsboro (Apr '08)
|3 hr
|kjc10
|20
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|DEPUTY DOG
|34
|Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14)
|Mar 29
|DEPUTY DOG
|19
|Did Anyone Get Kilt In Your Flood (Aug '11)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|6
|Looking
|Mar 19
|Louise
|4
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Mar 12
|Sherrif fife
|2
|Obama's Top Ten Lies Last Night/ Clinton's Crim... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|Long Island Liberal
|7
Find what you want!
Search Brattleboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC