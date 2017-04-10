Windham County Sheriff's Department receives body cams
According to the Brattleboro Reformer, Sheriff Keith Clark started issuing those cameras to his deputies after months of review and going through the purchase process. Only 30 cameras are there so far but officers are eager to put the devices to good use -- improving overall police work.
