Williston Funeral Home Offers Service...

Williston Funeral Home Offers Services for Pets

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Seven Days

When Lynn Wilkinson met her new neighbor, Stacey Rousseau, she didn't expect to need Rousseau's business services anytime soon. Wilkinson, owner of the Mane House & Boutique in South Burlington, was in Rousseau's client pool - pet owners - but her English pointer, Opie, was still young and vital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seven Days.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brattleboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Mar 29 DEPUTY DOG 34
News Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14) Mar 29 DEPUTY DOG 19
Did Anyone Get Kilt In Your Flood (Aug '11) Mar 19 Redneck 6
Looking Mar 19 Louise 4
News Jude Fitzgerald faces charges Mar 12 Sherrif fife 2
Obama's Top Ten Lies Last Night/ Clinton's Crim... (Jan '16) Feb '17 Long Island Liberal 7
Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10) Jan '17 Wtf dr Moore 64
See all Brattleboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brattleboro Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Windham County was issued at April 05 at 4:15PM EDT

Brattleboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brattleboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Brattleboro, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,336 • Total comments across all topics: 280,081,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC