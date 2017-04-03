Whetstone Brook: Dead man identified as Fitchburg, Mass., resident
The identity of a dead man found in the Whetstone Brook on March 28 was released at just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday. According to a press release, the cause and manner of the death of Andre D. Miller Jr., 38, of Fitchburg, Mass., will not be known until toxicology testing is completed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|DEPUTY DOG
|34
|Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14)
|Mar 29
|DEPUTY DOG
|19
|Did Anyone Get Kilt In Your Flood (Aug '11)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|6
|Looking
|Mar 19
|Louise
|4
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Mar 12
|Sherrif fife
|2
|Obama's Top Ten Lies Last Night/ Clinton's Crim... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|Long Island Liberal
|7
|Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10)
|Jan '17
|Wtf dr Moore
|64
Find what you want!
Search Brattleboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC