Vermont man found with 1,150 packets of heroin in Greenfield
Kevin Rose of Brattleboro, Vt., was in a gray Dodge with two other people just after 12 a.m. on Monday, State Police said. A state trooper pulled the Dodge over after the driver allegedly failed to move over for an emergency vehicle.
