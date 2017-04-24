Vermont Judicial Conduct Board: Former assistant judge in Brattleboro suspended, publicly reprima...
The Vermont Judicial Conduct Board has officially reprimanded a former assistant judge for violating professional codes of judicial conduct. In addition, Paul Kane has been "immediately and indefinitely suspended from the office of assistant judge and shall be prohibited from holding any judicial office in the State of Vermont in the future," according to the decision issued on Monday.
