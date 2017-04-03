Tulip Trot 5K set for May 13
The 5th annual Green Street School Tulip Trot 5K Run/Walk and half-mile Sprout Run will be held on Saturday, May 13, at 10 a.m. Last year, over 50 area businesses sponsored or donated to the event and over 300 enthusiastic participants enjoyed the day. The Tulip Trot 5K Run/Walk and half-mile Sprout Run is a family-friendly run and fitness walk that starts and ends at Green Street School in Brattleboro.
